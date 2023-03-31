Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.
About Tricon Residential
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.
