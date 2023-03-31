Analysts Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $11.52

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

TCN stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.