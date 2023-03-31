Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Bumble stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

