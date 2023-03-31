SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $8.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 134,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

