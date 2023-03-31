Head to Head Comparison: Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Gemini Group Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates -0.76% 7.53% 3.45% Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $315.95 million 0.21 -$570,000.00 ($0.03) -35.00 Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Gemini Group Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gemini Group Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Gemini Group Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 2 2 1 0 1.80 Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 273.02%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. engages in electronic cigarette and vapor world. Its product brands include Prohibition, Wild Cat, Moonshine, City Gin, Cat Daddy and White Lightning. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Mesquite, TX.

