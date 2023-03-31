Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head-To-Head Survey

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Light & Wonder 1 3 2 0 2.17

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,861.69%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Light & Wonder 146.30% -16.69% -0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.34 Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.12 $3.68 billion $38.61 1.52

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Embark Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment provides a comprehensive suite of digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

