Contrasting DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40% SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99%

Volatility and Risk

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.71%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than SciPlay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.20 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.64 SciPlay $671.00 million 3.16 $22.40 million $0.93 18.18

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SciPlay beats DoubleDown Interactive on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

