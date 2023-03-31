Financial Review: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76% IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares WiSA Technologies and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WiSA Technologies and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13,917.09%. IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $137.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.63%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WiSA Technologies and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 0.91 -$16.15 million ($103.00) -0.02 IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 4.04 $109.91 million $1.97 61.56

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. WiSA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

