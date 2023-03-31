FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4,314.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,791 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

