Critical Review: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) vs. Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) and Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Alector has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alector alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Quince Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -99.77% -52.10% -15.37% Quince Therapeutics N/A -48.85% -46.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 3.78 -$133.31 million ($1.61) -3.78 Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.66 million ($2.23) -0.69

This table compares Alector and Quince Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alector and Quince Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 1 2 4 0 2.43 Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 152.88%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alector

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline consists of COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.