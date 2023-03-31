Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Financial Comparison

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -2.23% -4.99% -1.61% BurgerFi International -57.87% -38.39% -14.81%

Risk and Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.48%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $138.20 million 0.23 -$2.64 million ($0.07) -38.57 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.14 -$103.43 million ($4.67) -0.24

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BurgerFi International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc., BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments. The Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard restaurant segment provides quick service drive-thru service focusing on all-natural burgers, fries, and frozen custard. The Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segment offers full-service casual dining as a specialty burger bar concept. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

