Zacks Research Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WPM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Shares of WPM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.