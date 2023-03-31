Zacks Research Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
