StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
