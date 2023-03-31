Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Catalent, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

