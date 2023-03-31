StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

