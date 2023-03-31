Commercial Metals Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a report released on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,967,000 after acquiring an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

