CAE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Performance

TSE:CAE opened at C$30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.18.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.