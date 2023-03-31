CAE Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Sunday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.63.

TSE:CAE opened at C$30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28. CAE has a twelve month low of C$20.90 and a twelve month high of C$35.18.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

