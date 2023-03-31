SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SILV opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 264,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 150,507 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

