Lake Street Capital Lowers Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Price Target to $11.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.2 %

RLGT stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $283.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 73.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

