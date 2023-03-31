Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Delcath Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DCTH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

