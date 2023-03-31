Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Senior Price Performance

Senior stock opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. Senior has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.51.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

