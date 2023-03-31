Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Cameco Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE CCO opened at C$35.50 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$26.15 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.16.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. Also, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.