StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

ADXS opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.