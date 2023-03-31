Critical Comparison: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) versus G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and G City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -162.56% 4.82% 0.49% G City -3.73% -0.66% -0.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and G City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 2 1 0 2.00 G City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.46%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than G City.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G City has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and G City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -$157.95 million -1.16 -$187.83 million ($7.66) -0.96 G City $710.61 million 0.78 $199.94 million ($0.13) -24.17

G City has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. G City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats G City on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About G City

G City Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

