Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Head to Head Comparison

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 839.23%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $151.15 million 1.65 $4.84 million $0.20 34.50 PAVmed $380,000.00 98.24 -$88.98 million ($1.01) -0.38

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and PAVmed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78% PAVmed N/A -172.76% -79.69%

Risk and Volatility

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats PAVmed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.