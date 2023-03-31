Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $133.44 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $136.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

