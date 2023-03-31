Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

In other news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of XM opened at $17.83 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

