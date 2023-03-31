Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $44,139.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,567.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923 over the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $641.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Xometry has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

