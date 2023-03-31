Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Willis Lease Finance Trading Down 5.7 %
WLFC opened at $55.08 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.14.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
