Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WLFC opened at $55.08 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

