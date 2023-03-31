X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Featured Stories
