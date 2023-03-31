X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.