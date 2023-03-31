Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expands By 33.7%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XELA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 7,642,800.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 764,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 226,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

