Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $405.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

