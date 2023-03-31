Short Interest in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Rises By 20.9%

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.46 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

