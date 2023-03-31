Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDB stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,232,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $10,872,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 953,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

