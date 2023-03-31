DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

XRAY opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

