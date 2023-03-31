Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Drops By 16.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

