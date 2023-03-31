Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

