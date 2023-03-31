Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

