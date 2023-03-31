Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

Coveo Solutions stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.