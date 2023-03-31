New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.