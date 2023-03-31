New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. New Hope has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.
New Hope Company Profile
