Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.