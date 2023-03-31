Brokers Offer Predictions for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of GMDA opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

