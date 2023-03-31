FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Givaudan SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Givaudan in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Givaudan’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,096.67.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Givaudan has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $86.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

