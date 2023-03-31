DA Davidson Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after buying an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 199,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,242 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,112 shares of company stock worth $286,405 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

