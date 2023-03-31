Tango Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 435.14%.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

