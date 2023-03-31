FY2023 EPS Estimates for HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raised by Analyst

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for HeidelbergCement in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HeidelbergCement’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

