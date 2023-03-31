Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,053,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 19,624,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Weimob Stock Performance

Weimob stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Weimob has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weimob from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

