Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Evotec Stock Performance

ETR:EVT opened at €19.25 ($20.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.72. Evotec has a 1-year low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €29.71 ($31.95). The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

