Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

ETR:DHER opened at €31.00 ($33.33) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.27. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €57.82 ($62.17). The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

