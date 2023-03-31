Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

ETR EVT opened at €19.25 ($20.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Evotec has a 52 week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.72.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

