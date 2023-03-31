Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($50.54) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

